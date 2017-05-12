Weston’s Memorial Day fair is coming

The annual Weston Memorial Day weekend fair, an all-weekend-long, family-oriented event, is coming soon.

The fair offers carnival rides and games for all ages. There will be local vendors, lunch and dinner menu options, fair food, and a bake sale. The lunch and dinner menu is sponsored by the Weston Kiwanis Club. The Weston Middle School PTO, involved for the first time this year, is spearheading the bake sale, tattoos, and face painting. There will also be live entertainment, WestonArts 2nd annual live music event, “Red White + Blues,” featuring Weston teen and adult bands. This event is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, from 2:30 to 9 p.m. (rain date Sunday).

The fair is the largest fund-raiser for Weston’s elementary and intermediate schools. It will be held at Hurlbutt Elementary School on School Road.

Fair hours are Friday, May 26, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 27, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday May 28, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Monday May 29, noon to 4 p.m.

Only cash is accepted at the fair. Unlimited ride bracelets and single ride tickets will be sold at the fair. The unlimited ride bracelets, good for one day, may be used any day the fair is open.

For more information, visit WestonMemorialDayFair on Facebook.