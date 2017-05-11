The Weston Forum

Girls tennis: Glastonbury 6, Weston 1

In only its second loss of the season, the Weston High girls tennis team lost 6-1 to host Glastonbury on Thursday, May 11.

Weston’s lone win was at first singles. Cayla Koch defeated Lexi DeNucci, last season’s State Open singles champ, 6-4, 6-2.

Maddy DeNucci beat Ally D’Aquino 6-2, 5-3 at second singles. Rielly Malz posted the same scores over Rachel Finkel at third singles.

Fourth singles featured Dolly Agrawal beating Charlie Glick 6-1, 6-1.

First doubles was the only match that went to three sets. Kim Lao and Gretta Hartman lost the first set to Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik and then did not surrender a game to win 4-6, 6-0, 6-0.

Alexa Desaulniers and Ellen Baker nearly shut out Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech before winning 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles. Emily Jacy and Ava Kaverud defeated Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman 6-0, 7-5 at third singles.

