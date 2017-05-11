The later innings spelled trouble for the Weston High softball team in a 7-0 loss to Joel Barlow at home on Thursday, May 11.

It was scoreless for three innings before Barlow added a run in each of the fourth and fifth frames, three in the sixth and two in the seventh for the win.

The Trojans also ran into some tough pitching. Julia Neufeld had her team’s lone hit.

Weston pitcher Annalise Icatar gave up seven runs. Only three were earned, as Weston made four errors. She also had three strikeouts and five walks with 14 hits.