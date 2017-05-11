Time trials are Saturday

The 2017 Special Olympics Connecticut Southern Time Trials, an annual event giving athletes of all abilities in the region opportunities to compete in track and field and swimming events, will be Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (The event has been shortened to a half-day to due to the impending rain showers.) at Weston High School and middle school.

Hundreds of athletes and Unified Sports partners are expected to participate, supported by their coaches and volunteers from the community and area businesses.

All are invited to come out and cheer on the athletes and share in the joy and spirit of the games. The event is free and open to the public.

The Southern Time Trials is the qualifying event for the Special Olympics Connecticut Summer Games state competition, coming up the weekend of June 10-12 at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven and Hamden Hall Athletic Fields in Hamden. For more information, visit soct.org.