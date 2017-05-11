Community-based development proposed for G&B wire mill

Redding resident and Harvard Design School graduate Jane Philbrick has a plan for the redevelopment of the Gilbert & Bennett wire mill site in Georgetown near the Weston border.

She gave a presentation to the Weston Building Committee on Tuesday, May 2, in which she discussed community-based development for the site, to include an artists colony and vertical agriculture.

Philbrick said her team TILL, Today’s Industrial Living Landscapes, would like to develop G&B consistently with the region’s history, while including an “artist-forward concept” consistent with the region’s past.

“Our proposal calls for looking at land, buildings and transportation as a holistic strategy for development,” she said. “We are a very old community; we need a demographic that revitalizes the area. We need an intergenerational community,” she said.

She outlined three phases for the project that would “organically” allow the site to grow.

Phase one calls for cleaning up the site through phytoremediation, a technique for land reclamation using living plant materials to help make the land arable and vibrant again.

The goal is to stabilize existing historical buildings on the site to create work and living spaces for artists.

Phase two calls for development of a restaurant, co-working space, gym, hotel, and design studio as well as millennial-oriented market-rate apartments and affordable housing apartments.

The third phase includes creation of commercial space for an anchor tenant — ideally, she said, a technology-oriented company with a high-tech workforce.

“We’re trying to bring back a cultural vitality to the site so that in phase three it can become a place that a company would want to relocate to,” she said.

With the Branchville train station minutes away, Philbrick wants to look into autonomous, or driverless, shuttles that could transport people from the development to the train station so there is easy access to New York City.

“You could live in Connecticut, have access to New York City transit and have alternatives to private car ownership,” Philbrick said.

History

Philbrick said she is surprised that after so many years of stagnation, people in the area are still unsure of who even owns the more than 50-acre G&B property.

The wire mill on the site stopped operating in 1989 and sat largely unused (with back taxes piling up) until 2002, when the town of Redding sold tax liens on the property to the Georgetown Land Development Corp. (GLDC) for $1 million.

GLDC remains the owner of the wire mill property, but owes the town more than $2.8 million in back taxes and fines and has yet to undertake any significant work on the site.

In 2015, the town filed suits to foreclose on and re-assume ownership of the property. This action has not been finalized by the courts, and the property remains in limbo.

Nevertheless, Philbrick said, it is prudent for the Redding and Georgetown communities to develop a clear plan for the site’s future, one that thinks beyond an outside developer’s financial interest.

“It would seem that 30 years of effort would be testament enough that conventional development — like that proposed by the GLDC — doesn’t work at this site,” Philbrick said.

Conventional development, she said, would include mixed-income housing, office and retail space, townhouse development, or hospital-owned satellite medical facilities.

By her estimates, it would cost a developer $92 million to produce a GLDC-style development on the site, including the cost of the least expensive environmental remediation option ($9 million), the cost of stabilizing historic buildings on the site ($42 million) and the existing GLDC tax liens and mortgages, taxing district mortgages and loans ($42 million).

Philbrick said even if the numbers worked for a conventional housing development project at the site, there are many reasons for the community to oppose such a project.

For instance, she said, additional housing stock in the market in the $400,000 to $600,000 range would further depress area housing values. She said housing-only development “provides nothing for area residents.”

While Philbrick hasn’t given a complete cost estimate for TILL’s proposed development, she emphasized that her three-phase plan would spread costs out and minimize capital expenditures.

Verti-grow

Fordham University student Olivia Greenspan presented an additional concept for the property featuring her “agri-tech” start-up company called Verti-grow.

Verti-grow utilizes hydroponics, the technology of growing plants in a small amount of water, and vertical farming to create an efficient space for plants to grow.

“Vertical farming would grow crops stacked in layers at the site so you maximize your yield,” said Greenspan. “One acre of vertical farming is equivalent to about 20 acres of conventional farming.”

Greenspan said both hydroponics and vertical farming allow food to be grown indoors, year-round without any geographic constraints.

“I wasn’t planning on moving back to Connecticut after college,” she said. “If this plan were to happen, I know I would and I know my friends would.”

Following the presentations, Building Committee Chairman Allen Swerdlowe said this was merely an “overview” of one specific plan.

“Something is going to happen [at the wire mill site] one way or another,” he said. “Hopefully Weston will have some kind of input when something starts to happen at the site.”