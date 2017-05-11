Weston native writes cookbook for lemonade stands

The short attention span of children inspired Weston native Kathy Lipscomb Strahs to write The Lemonade Stand Cookbook, which features recipes that can be prepared in a limited amount of time for selling at lemonade stands.

The book highlights food, drinks and crafts that kids may want to have and do on a hot summer’s day when they’re feeling entrepreneurial.

“A lemonade stand is a spur-of-the-moment endeavor,” said Strahs. “If we can’t get our kids out there within 30 minutes of the idea, then it probably isn’t happening.”

This is Strahs’ third cookbook and features 125 pages of food and drink recipes, testimonials from kids about their own lemonade stands, and a collection of crafts, with photographs and step-by-step instructions.

The cookbook was released on Tuesday, May 9, and is on sale now.

“I could have called this a handbook. It’s a guide for everything a kid will need for a lemonade stand,” she said. “My goal was to empower kids to get cooking and get crafty and creative.”

This is the first cookbook Strahs has written with kids in mind. She lives in Silicon Valley in California with her husband, Mike, and two children, Hayley and Cameron, ages 9 and 7.

“It was important to me that this book was 100% relatable and appealing to kids. I made a point to include as many kids as possible,” she said, adding that she used Hayley, Cameron and other neighbors as “willing taste testers” of nearly everything in the book.

Strahs said she noticed there weren’t too many children’s cookbooks that had actual contributions from children.

Strahs has also included a variety of “stand stories,” in which children give their firsthand accounts of their lemonade stands.

“I think it’s inspiring for children to see and hear stories from other children,” said Strahs. “It’s important to teach kids a little bit about entrepreneurship.”

Weston upbringing

Strahs, born Kathy Lipscomb, was raised in Weston and graduated from Weston High School in 1992.

After graduation, she attended Stanford University in California, where she got a bachelor’s degree in American studies and a master’s in business administration from the Graduate School of Business. She has lived in California ever since.

After college, Strahs worked in marketing before having her first child nine years ago.

“I was taking time off of work and I needed an outlet for myself,” said Strahs. “I started a blog around that time so I could showcase some of my creative activities, including cooking.”

The focus of her blog shifted to recipes for a panini press, and she got interest from publishers about writing a cookbook.

Her first book, The Panini Press Cookbook, was released in 2013.

“I really loved the process of writing a book,” she said. “I enjoyed much more than just the writing and recipe development — I wanted to get involved in the whole process, like figuring out the aesthetics of the book and the marketing.”

Strahs decided to branch out on her own and start an independent publishing company called Burnt Cheese Press.

Her second book, published in 2015, was The 8×8 Cookbook, focusing on recipes that can be made in a standard 8×8 dish.

Without the backing of a big publishing company, funding her books can be a bit of a challenge.

She uses Kickstarter to get the books off the ground, adding that getting pre-orders is helpful in knowing that people already want a copy of the book before it’s even finished.

Strah said her books come from a place of practicality. While she isn’t sure if her next cookbook will be geared toward kids, she said it seems possible.

“I have two school-aged kids and I want them to be interested in cooking,” she said. “This book was a way to make that happen.”

Among Strahs’ biggest challenges when writing The Lemonade Stand Cookbook was ensuring that the process could be rewarding for kids but appealing enough for adults to want to eat at and spend a dollar at a lemonade stand.

“There’s nothing wrong with making ants on a log, but I think you need something a little more substantive if you’re going to ask for a dollar for it,” she said.

Some of the recipes in the book include blueberry lemon muffins, fudgy saucepan brownies, double chocolate mini muffins, and zucchini walnut bread.

Strahs said an author doesn’t get rich from a single cookbook, but she is anticipating building a wider following with The Lemonade Stand Cookbook.

“Obviously I’d love to break even. My other books have gotten more and more successful as time has gone on,” she said. “But the real goal is seeing kids get excited about cooking. If kids use this as an inspiration for their lemonade stand, then I’ve succeeded.”

The Lemonade Stand Cookbook is available in hardcover format at burntcheesepress.com and in softcover at online book retailers.

Strahs said she is working on getting physical copies to stores and libraries across the country in the immediate future.