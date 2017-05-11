Forum founder Pat Heifetz leaves lasting legacy to Weston

She planted a little acorn and it grew into an oak tree. That is one way to describe the efforts of Patricia “Pat” Heifetz, the founder of The Weston Forum, who passed away peacefully last week at the the age of 89.

“Pat upheld truth, transparency and accountability in town government,” said Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel.

For Westonites who enjoy getting the latest news each week about their fellow neighbors, the schools, social events, meetings, and police activities, they have Pat Heifetz to thank.

When Pat, her husband, Paul, and their young family moved to Weston in 1964, Weston had no local newspaper. The closest news source was in Westport, which barely touched Weston news.

Pat soon became active with the League of Women Voters in Weston, so when there was a big town vote about the purchase of the Revson property for the expansion of the middle school, Pat grew concerned that residents wouldn’t know how the referendum turned out.

Undaunted, she put a piece of paper in her typewriter and churned out a one-page informational report about the referendum, titled “The Weston Forum.” Pat passed the report out at the Memorial Day Fair and it was a hit. She soon got a lot of phone calls asking her to write about more topics.

Around the same time, members of Weston’s Charter Commission had conducted a survey, asking residents one question: What is the biggest lack in Weston? The overwhelming response was — lack of communication.

With a burning desire to end the informational void in Weston, Pat published the first issue of The Weston Forum newspaper on Aug. 5, 1970. One of the first letters to the editor said, “This is what the new Forum has done for Weston. It turns a discombobulated area into a town.”

Publishing the paper was no easy task. A mother with kids in tow, Pat ran The Forum out of her home with a small staff of female volunteers — like her, mostly young mothers — and a few paid part-time stringers.

In 1980, on The Forum’s 10th anniversary, she told a reporter at The Westport Fairpress, “The paper was literally the town’s paper. It was everybody’s. I felt like I was simply the servant keeping it going.”

Pat was being modest. While she encouraged the community to contribute stories and letters to the editor for publication, she was the heart and soul of The Forum. When an issue was important to her, she did not remain neutral.

Community activism

She related a story about her community activism to Arne De Keijzer in an oral history video made by the Weston Historical Society in 2015 called Weston Voices.

In that video, she recalled a time when a cable company representative spoke at a selectmen’s meeting and promised to install cable throughout the town but at an extreme cost, including $60,000 the town planned on for the schools. Pat spoke up at the meeting and said, “That’s outrageous. We need that money for Weston.” She said the representative then “flung his finger out to her,” and said, “She’s in conflict of interest!” The first selectman said, “Why is she in conflict of interest?” The man said, “Because she has a newspaper.” Pat said that was just hilarious — comparing her little newspaper to a big cable company. “Anyway, we got the cable in, as you know,” Pat said.

Pat also encountered overt sexism a few years after The Forum’s initial publication. She recalled a time when a man from the IRS called her in and tried to tell her that the newspaper was not a business but a hobby. She said the man’s attitude was that “a woman owning a newspaper, that had to be a hobby.”

When she went to the IRS office, she took a bag full of newspapers and citations she received from the Boy Scouts for her work on The Forum. “I took my stack of papers and I sat down and showed him that this was a real newspaper. It was not my hobby,” Pat said.

The IRS man was supposed to call her after their meeting to let her know what happened, but didn’t. “I never heard from him, so I called the IRS office and they said, “Oh well, he seems to have resigned. That was the end of him.”

Pat published and edited The Forum for 20 years, before selling it to Ridgefield Press publisher Thomas Nash in 1990.

After learning of her passing, Nash called Pat a “strong-willed” and “fair-minded” person. “The town is better for her starting The Forum,” he said.

Weston resident Terry Castellano recalled Pat as “fearless, feisty, and all Weston.”

“We will miss her presence,” she said.

Pat Heifetz’s “Weston Voices” oral history is currently being broadcast daily on Channel 79 at 4:30 p.m. Click HERE for her obituary.