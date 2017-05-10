The deficit grew with almost every inning as the Weston High softball team lost 9-1 to New Milford on Wednesday, May 10.

The Trojans took a brief lead in the top of the first when Annalise Icatar drove in Jordan Klebanow for their team’s only run. New Milford tied it in its first turn and scored at least one run in almost every at bat to pull out of reach. It finished with 12 hits.

Icatar and Klebanow each had two hits. The former also pitched, surrendering nine runs (five earned) on 12 hits. Weston committed five errors.