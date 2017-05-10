Two bad innings in particular doomed the Weston High baseball team lost 14-4 to New Milford on Wednesday, May 10.

New Milford took the lead with a run coming on a wild pitch in the second inning but did a lot of damage in the fourth. Six runs scored thanks to a double by Ben Silver, a single by Kory Cyr, a single by Noah Martinez, a groundout by Santiago Nunez-Marques and a single by Colin Linder.

The Trojans got two back in the top of the fifth but New Milford tacked on another seven in the bottom of the inning.

Dan Covino doubled to lead off the sixth and later scored on an error. Scott Derene, who had singled, scored on a wild pitch.

Gavin Titus earned the win for New Milford. He tossed five innings, allowed two runs, four hits, struck out four, and walked one.

Ryan Orefice took the loss for Trojans, going three and a third innings, giving up seven runs, six hits, and striking out one.

Grayson Orr, Chris Fruhbeis and Zack Clevenger each drove in a run to lead the Trojans.