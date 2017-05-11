Effective pitching was backed up by some timely hitting for the Weston High baseball team in a couple of wins last week.

Between the two contests, the Trojans outscored the competition 17-1. With the South-West Conference playoffs approaching, they hope the trend continues.

Behind a shutout performance by Zack Clevenger, the Trojans defeated host Stratford 8-0 on Monday, May 1.

The Trojans took an early lead in the first inning on Dan Covino’s sacrifice fly and scored two runs in both the second and sixth frames to go up 5-0.

Covino tripled in the seventh as Weston scored three runs to put the game out of reach.

On the mound, Clevenger allowed just three hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Robert Vena took the loss for Stratford, allowing eight runs, nine hits, and striking out six.

Weston had nine hits in the game. Scott Derene had three hits and an RBI along with two stolen bases. Covino had two hits and three RBI. Colin Donnelly had two hits and two RBI.

In a key contest for position in the Patriot Division, the Trojans had Ryan Orefice on the mound the next day when they visited Notre Dame. He had the offensive support he needed early in a 9-1 win.

Weston scored three runs in each of the first two innings. Donnelly and Dan Santa Maria both singled in the first frame to keep the rally going. The former also singled in the second inning as Weston increased its lead.

The Trojans also scored one run in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Orefice went six and two-thirds innings, gave up one run and five hits, and struck out five. Liam Odierna recorded the last out to earn the save.

Dillon Higgins took the loss for Notre Dame. He threw six innings with seven runs, eight hits, and two strikeouts.

Will Vallela, Covino, and Donnelly all had two hits to lead the Trojans.

Weston’s road to the playoffs hit a bit of a bump when it hosted Newtown last Wednesday. Its hot bats cooled down a bit while the Nighthawks struck early to win 7-1

Newtown scored in each of its first three at bats, getting two in the first with the help of a Weston error and two walks.

Jason Hebner and Ben Harrison singled in the second inning to bring in two more runs.

After Newtown went up 5-0 in the third, Weston scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Covino.

Pitcher Kyle Roche earned the win for Newtown, going seven innings, allowing one run, two hits, and striking out nine.

Dan Olin took the loss for the Trojans, going five innings, surrendering seven runs (two earned) and seven hits, and striking out three. Matt Drobner relieved him in the sixth, striking out one and walking one.

Covino and Derene had the only hits for Weston, now 10-5 overall and 6-2 in the SWC. It hosts Joel Barlow today (Thursday), is home to Bunnell on Monday and visits Brookfield on Tuesday in the last game of the regular season.