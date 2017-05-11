The highlight of the week came early for the Weston High varsity softball team.

Needing one more win to qualify for the state Class M tournament, the Trojans made good on an opportunity when they visited Stratford on Monday, May 1. Taking the lead early, they built on it for a 14-4 win at DeLuca Field, earning their first trip to the tournament in seven years.

The Trojans scored first when Mallory Rogers had the first of her four singles and then stole third and home to give Weston a 1-0 lead. Weston pitcher Annalise Icatar held Stratford without a run for the first two innings, thanks to a double play she started by grabbing a line drive in the second. Weston added another run in the third on a Julia Neufeld single and a Rebel error. Stratford scored its first run in the bottom of the inning after a hit batter and a single.

In the top of the fourth, Weston rallied for five runs. Meg Brennan singled and Sammy Phillips walked. Then, with two outs, Jordan Klebanow reached on an error to drive in a run, Icatar doubled home two more runs, and Weston added two final runs on passed balls. In the bottom of the fourth, catcher Klebanow picked off a Stratford runner at third to end the inning.

In the sixth inning, Weston added a pair of runs on singles by Rogers and Klebanow and a Samantha Hurwitz walk. Stratford scored two of its own runs in the bottom of the sixth on a triple and two singles.

Weston put the game away with five more runs in the seventh.

Stratford managed to score a last run in the bottom of the seventh before Icatar retired the last batter for the victory. She allowed only three earned runs and struck out four.

The Trojans then ran into some tough competition in their next two games, including one against Newtown on Wednesday, May 3. Falling victim to Newtown’s hot bats and unable to mount any offensive threat, the Trojans fell 17-0 to the defending South-West Conference champs in a game that was stopped after six innings due to the 12-run rule.

Pounding out 18 hits, Newtown scored three runs in each of the first two innings. It added four more in the fourth and then tacked on seven in the sixth.

Icatar, Neufeld, Klebanow, Rogers and Samantha Phillips each had a hit for Weston.

Although Newtown scored 17 runs off pitcher Icatar, only three were earned, as Weston committed nine errors.

Weston also fell behind early when it visited Notre Dame of Fairfield the next day, losing 10-1.

Weston trailed 1-0 after one frame but the Lancers did the most damage in the second inning when they scored six runs. The Trojans scored their lone run in the fifth.

Weston had eight hits in the game. Neufeld had three, including a home run to account for her team’s lone run. Taylor Krumwiede had two hits.

Notre Dame was led by Breanna Brown with four and two RBI. She also pitched a complete game, allowing one run while striking out eight and walking one.

Weston pitcher Icatar went six innings, surrendering 10 runs (five earned) on 12 hits.

Weston, now 8-6 overall and 3-4 in the SWC, hosts Joel Barlow today (Thursday), is home to Bunnell on Monday and goes to Brookfield on Tuesday. All games are at 4:15 p.m.