Somewhat of a struggle in one half then turned into domination for the Weston High boys lacrosse team.

The Trojans were not at their best at either end of the field early in their contest against New Milford on Wednesday, May 3. This was only temporary, however.

Doing an about-face after halftime, they not only held the visitors scoreless, they reeled off 10 straight goals for a 12-5 win at home.

“We had to find a little inspiration and come out and start playing a little more aggressively,” said Weston head coach Josh Thornton. “We changed our defensive scheme a little bit and our defense stepped up and held them to zero in the second half.”

Both teams made little headway on attack in the first quarter. Weston went up 1-0 on Alec Steinberg’s goal with 3:55 left, but the Green Wave’s Nate Capriglione netted the equalizer in the time remaining.

He would be a thorn in Weston’s side, scoring three more times in the remainder of the half. Nate Billig found the net for Weston, but it still trailed 5-2 going into halftime.

Switching things up once play resumed, the Trojans went to a different defense, going from a zone to a man-to-man format. They did not have to wait long to see the results.

Goals by Steinberg, Alex Fruhbeis and George Goetz tied it at 5-5. From that point forward it was all Weston.

A couple of penalties put New Milford down a player and the Trojans took advantage of the situation, scoring on two such occasions in the fourth quarter to go with five other goals. In the meantime, their defense afforded the Wave few scoring opportunities.

“We dropped out of a zone and went to a man defense,” said Thornton. “Once we did that we were able to put a little more pressure on the ball and just not let them get it around.”

Sternberg led Weston with three goals. Ryan Werner (five assists), George Goetz (one assist), Fruhbeis and Billig each scored two. James Goetz also scored a goal.

Owen Shapiro had 10 saves in goal for Weston, which won its seventh straight game.

Now 9-3 overall, Weston is at Brookfield today (Thursday) at 5:30 p.m., goes to Notre Dame of West Haven on Saturday at 11 and finishes the regular season on Tuesday at Masuk at 6:45.