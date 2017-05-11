Keeping its winning streak alive, the Weston High boys tennis team defeated Joel Barlow 5-2 on Wednesday, May 3, for its 11th straight win.

Weston swept all of the singles matches. Sebastian Casellas defeated Noah Sobel 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 and Matt Sydney also gave up just two games in a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jake Bernard at second singles.

At third singles, Charlie Gosnell posted the same score to beat Jesse Hubicki. Also getting a win, Grady Tarzian beat Sebastian Frisch 6-3, 6-2 at fourth singles.

Weston’s lone doubles win came when Jesse Kallins and Reid Brostoff beat Matt Lucido and Adam Ortiz 6-3, 6-4 in the top spot.

Barlow took the remaining contests. It was a three-setter at second doubles, with James Fleming and Alex Klein Wassink bouncing back to beat Cameron Edgar and James Hastings 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Third doubles featured a close first set with James Bebon and Trevor Feltman beating Drew Berkin and Stephen Blinder 7-5, 6-0.

A day earlier the Trojans had a different lineup when they visited Pomperaug. They still had little difficulty in a 7-0 sweep.

Sydney was at No. 1 singles and defeated Alfredo Mondragon 6-4, 6-4. He switched with Casellas, who defeated Ryan Dagan 6-2, 6-1.

Gosnell remained at third singles and defeated Joe Sullivan 6-2, 6-2. Blinder moved to fourth singles and just missed a sweep of Alec Zackin in a 6-1, 6-0 win.

Kallins and Brostoff were at first doubles and defeated Justin Galus and Matt Zackin 6-2, 6-1. Edgar and Hastings got the win at second doubles with 6-3, 6-1 scores over Max Atkinson and Max Dragone.

Teaming up at third doubles, Berkin and Tarzian defeated Stephen Scheider and Monis Abdou 6-2, 6-1.

Weston now 11-1, is at home on Monday for the South-West Conference semifinals. Should the top-seeded, defending champs win, they will play in the finals on Wednesday at home against an opponent to be determined.