The Weston Forum

Boys tennis: Weston wins 11th straight

By Weston Forum on May 11, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Weston High’s Charlie Gosnell was at third singles in a boys tennis match against Joel Barlow last Wednesday, May 3. Weston won 5-2. — Rocco Paul Valluzzo photo

Keeping its winning streak alive, the Weston High boys tennis team defeated Joel Barlow 5-2 on Wednesday, May 3, for its 11th straight win.

Weston swept all of the singles matches. Sebastian Casellas defeated Noah Sobel 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 and Matt Sydney also gave up just two games in a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jake Bernard at second singles.

At third singles, Charlie Gosnell posted the same score to beat Jesse Hubicki. Also getting a win, Grady Tarzian beat Sebastian Frisch 6-3, 6-2 at fourth singles.

Weston’s lone doubles win came when Jesse Kallins and Reid Brostoff beat Matt Lucido and Adam Ortiz 6-3, 6-4 in the top spot.

Barlow took the remaining contests. It was a three-setter at second doubles, with James Fleming and Alex Klein Wassink bouncing back to beat Cameron Edgar and James Hastings 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Third doubles featured a close first set with James Bebon and Trevor Feltman beating Drew Berkin and Stephen Blinder 7-5, 6-0.

A day earlier the Trojans had a different lineup when they visited Pomperaug. They still had little difficulty in a 7-0 sweep.

Sydney was at No. 1 singles and defeated Alfredo Mondragon 6-4, 6-4. He switched with Casellas, who defeated Ryan Dagan 6-2, 6-1.

Gosnell remained at third singles and defeated Joe Sullivan 6-2, 6-2. Blinder moved to fourth singles and just missed a sweep of Alec Zackin in a 6-1, 6-0 win.

Kallins and Brostoff were at first doubles and defeated Justin Galus and Matt Zackin 6-2, 6-1. Edgar and Hastings got the win at second doubles with 6-3, 6-1 scores over Max Atkinson and Max Dragone.

Teaming up at third doubles, Berkin and Tarzian defeated Stephen Scheider and Monis Abdou 6-2, 6-1.

Weston now 11-1, is at home on Monday for the South-West Conference semifinals. Should the top-seeded, defending champs win, they will play in the finals on Wednesday at home against an opponent to be determined.

Related posts:

  1. Boys tennis: Weston heads to finals
  2. Boys tennis: Weston 7, Joel Barlow 0
  3. Boys tennis: Weston hands Barlow first loss
  4. Boys tennis: League title is sixth straight

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Softball: Weston makes state tournament Next Post Boys lacrosse: Defensive adjustment works well
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress