Weaknesses in the field events finally caught up with the Weston High boys track team, as it suffered two very close losses to Newtown (78-72) and host New Milford (77.5-72.5) on Monday, May 1. Despite winning all three of the relays and five of the eight individual track events, the Trojans could not overcome being shut out in all of the three throwing events and winning only one of the four jumping events.

Track wins were registered by junior Tim Lautenbach in the 1,600 meters in 4:34, sophomore sprinter Baruch Goodman in the 400 (51.6), Kevin Stankiewicz in the 200 (23.5) and Brian Kennedy in the 110 meter hurdles (15.6). All are state Class MM state qualifying times.

Senior Stephen Tyler was the day’s iron man, winning the 800 meters (1:59.0) and anchoring the 4×800 meter (8:36) and 4×400 meter (3:38.4) relays to victories. Joining him on the latter were Matt Scott, Lautenbach and Goodman. Pascal Hawkins, Zac Yung and Scott ran the other legs on the 4×800.

The relay team of John Hurst, Jack Weiss, Stankiewicz and Goodman took the 4×100 meters in 45.6 seconds. Hamilton Forsythe was the only field event winner, taking the triple jump in 39’ 7.5”.

The two losses drop the team to 7-2, but it continues to lead the Patriot division of the South-West Conference and is still among the favorites for the conference championship. A small group of athletes will compete at the Loucks Games on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, in White Plains, N.Y., and the team’s final home meet will be Monday against Joel Barlow, Pomperaug and Brookfield.