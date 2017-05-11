Able to handle the competition outside of the South-West Conference, the Weston High girls lacrosse team chalked up two more wins last week. At 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the SWC, they are now in second place in the Patriot Division with two more regular season games to go before starting the playoffs

In its best defensive effort of the season, Weston defeated host Stratford 7-3 in a non-league game on Tuesday, May 2.

Taylor Moore led the Trojans with four goals. Grace Toner netted three.

Madison Wilson and Nicole Werner each had an assist.

Olivia Ferdinand made six saves in goal for Weston.

Making use of a strong second half, the Trojans defeated Old Saybrook 13-5 in a non-league game at home on Saturday, May 6.

Weston held a slim 5-2 lead at halftime before pulling out of reach.

Moore again led Weston, this time with with nine goals. She also had an assist.

Toner and Werner each scored two, with the former getting one assist.

Ferdinand had eight saves for Weston, which hosts Brookfield today (Thursday) and finishes the regular season at home against Masuk on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.