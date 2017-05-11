A key absence from its lineup made things close for the Weston High girls tennis team when it hosted Joel Barlow.

The Trojans were without No. 1 singles player Cayla Koch, requiring several players to move up a rung in the ladder. Having sufficient depth, they held on for a 4-3 win on Wednesday, May 3, in a battle between last season’s South-West Conference finalists.

Weston, which defeated Barlow 7-0 earlier in the season, had Ally D’Aquino move up to No. 1 singles and she defeated Maddy Massey 6-2, 6-4.

Barlow took the remaining singles matches. Cally Higgins beat Rachel Finkel 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 and Elizabeth McCain posted the same scores against Bevin Benson at No. 3. Rachel Buddenhagen played Barlow’s Anastasia Fassman to a close second set but lost 0-6, 6-7 at fourth singles.

With its doubles lineup intact, Weston won all three matches. The deciding one was at first doubles, in which Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik rebounded to beat Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech defeated Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles and Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman also won in straight sets with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Laurel Winslow and Callie Bast at third doubles.

The Trojans also adjusted their singles lineup the next day when they faced Brookfield, winning 5-2.

Benson moved up to first singles and was a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Lindsay Zaleski. Buddenhagen was in the No. 2 spot and posted similar scores to beat Iman Khan 6-2, 6-3.

At third singles, Charlie Glick defeated Lauren McCarthy 6-4, 6-4. Brookfield’s only singles win came at No. 4 when Sarah Silva defeated Claire Kennedy 6-1, 6-1.

Weston took most of the doubles matches as well. Anderson and Pocsik were at No. 1 to beat Sarah Egan and Sophie Baluzy 6-0, 6-2.

Mirchandani and Zech posted 6-2, 6-0 scores to beat Victoria Shaffer and Keira Frame. Third doubles went to Brookfield with Anuja Patel and Zelfa Harb beating Kayla Zhang and Sammie Godwin.

Weston, now 14-0, visits Glastonbury today (Thursday) at 3:45 p.m. and should be the No. 1 seed in the South-West Conference semifinals on Monday. Should it win, it will advance to the finals on Wednesday to defend its title against an opponent and at a location to be determined.