Dunsby tours Wildlife in Crisis in Weston

State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) toured the Wildlife in Crisis Rehabilitation Center in Weston recently in his quest to learn more about environmental conservation efforts in his district. Wildlife in Crisis is a non-profit organization that rescues injured and orphaned wildlife and seeks to protect endangered ecosystems.

Dunsby met with Peter Reid, associate director of Wildlife in Crisis Inc., who showed him some of the animals they were currently rehabilitating, including a falcon with a broken wing. He met with the organization’s crew of entirely volunteer workers who engage in habitat protection, wildlife rehabilitation and environmental education.

“Within Easton, Redding, and Weston we have some of the most wonderful and diverse ecosystems in the state,” Dunsby said. “Protecting these resources is a priority. I was glad to meet with Wildlife in Crisis of Weston, who are on the front lines of wildlife preservation in Fairfield County. Their devotion to caring for injured and orphaned animals is tremendous. Thanks to Peter and the rest of the team of volunteers for everything they do for our wildlife.”

More information about Wildlife in Crisis can be found at wildlifeincrisis.com.

Dunsby represents the 135th General Assembly district communities of Easton, Redding, and Weston.