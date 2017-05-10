Weston selectmen discuss blight ordinance

The Weston Board of Selectmen discussed creating a blight ordinance at a meeting on Thursday, May 4.

Selectman Dennis Tracey said a blight ordinance would address situations in which private homeowners don’t maintain their property in a way that could be a safety concern to others.

“There are some very serious issues that a blight ordinance could address that we don’t currently have any ordinance to address,” said Tracey.

First Selectman Nina Daniel provided the contents of Westport’s blight ordinance, which she called “very specific.”

Daniel said a property had to have multiple of the following conditions in order for it to be defined as blight in Westport:

Multiple broken or missing windows or doors.

Collapsing or missing walls, roof or floors.

Structurally faulty foundation.

Seriously damaged or missing siding.

Excessive amounts of trash.

Abandoned or unregistered vehicles.

Rodent harborage or infestation.

Unrepaired fire or water damage.

Driveway left in disrepair or abandonment.

“The issue has to do with the safety of the person living in the house and the general welfare of the community,” said Daniel. “Without a blight ordinance we have very little way to remedy this situation if the taxes are paid.”

Daniel said she would like the town to write a blight ordinance in a way that encourages people to be more responsible and have as little government interference as possible.

No vote or official action was taken. The board will further continue to explore the ordinance.