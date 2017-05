Consistent scores helped the Weston High girls golf team defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield 229-233 at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course on Tuesday, May 9.

Weston had all of its scorers shoot within a span of three strokes.

Carolyn Zech led the team with a 56 for nine holes. Sarah Jonhnson was right behind her with a 57.

Both Halley Melito and Abby West had rounds of 58.