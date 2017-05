Winning its fifth straight game, the Weston High girls lacrosse team dominated host Bunnell 15-3 on Tuesday, May 9.

Taylor Moore led Weston with six goals. She was one of eight Weston players to score.

Grace Tonner scored three goals. Nicole Werner (one assist), Emma Thom (one assist), Lindsey Harris (one assist), Madison Wilson, Camryn Kirk and Mimi Fellowes each netted one goal apiece.

Olivia Ferdinand and Maddy Lustberg shared time in goal for Weston, making five and six saves, respectively.