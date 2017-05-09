Weston home sales are up in April

There were 14 home sales in Weston for the month of April, totaling $12,182,750.

There was also one land sale in Weston in April, for $215,000.

The average sale price was $870,196, while the median sale price was $777,000. Of the 14 homes sold, five exceeded the average sale price.

There were two more homes sold in April than in March, when 12 homes were sold.

April home sales are also better than they were a year ago. In April 2016, 11 homes were sold for a total of $8.962 million. The average sale price in April 2016 was $811,454.

The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of April:

83 Kellogg Hill Road , Michael and Rebecca Benson to David and Caroline Goodman, $1,141,250

88 Catbrier Road , Andrew and Gabrielle Watson to Michael and Allison Ting, $790,000

2 Old Field Lane , Frank and Kristi Lugossy to Mark and Dana Parsons, $710,000

99 Norfield Road , Beverly Lopez Estate to Mountainview Court LLC, $692,500

24 Fern Valley Road , Aaron and Sevilla Kommel to Donald Buckley and Laurie Sude, $475,000

51 Old Stagecoach Road , Ira and Judy Teichberg to Jagadeeshwaran Ranganathan and Zhixin Cao, $667,000

77 Kettle Creek Road , Kenneth Zita and Lyndsay Howard to John and Ann Aronson, $915,000

14 Norfield Road , David and Holly May to GRSW Stewart Trust, $1,606,000

30 Joanne Lane , Frederic and Sarah Hall to Adam and Amy Klimek, $764,000

22 Glory Road , Justin Schechter and Katherine Reese to Scott and Jodi Kleet, $843,000

2 Hidden Meadow Road , Erwin and Betty Billing to Adam and Elizabeth Baumgarten, $720,000

11 Hillcrest Lane , 11 Hill Crest LLC to Robert and Lindsay Gray, $1,150,000

9 Lyons Plain Road , Debra Cardinali to Amit Bhandari and Nicole Richardt, $630,000

1 Lyons Plain Road , Anthony D’Alto JR to Orren Karniol-Tambour, $1,079,000

Land sale

15 Twin Oak Lane, Dritar and Selvie Vinca to Sandra Ruiz, $215,000