Weston author holds circus story time

By Weston Forum on May 9, 2017 in Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Clare Pernice will read her book Circus Girl and conduct a puppet-making workshop at the Westport Library. — Regina Tamburro photo

Weston children’s author and illustrator Clare Pernice will run “A Day at the Circus,” a story time/craft workshop, on Thursday, May 11, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road.

Pernice will read from her acclaimed book Circus Girl, then invite children to create circus puppets. Attendees are welcome to dress up in circus costumes or simply bring their imaginations. The workshop will be followed by a book signing. The program is free, and may appeal to children 6 and under, but all are welcome.  

Circus Girl is the tale of a young girl who morphs into a superstar  — the main attraction — in a circus of her own. The picture book combines playful text with whimsical watercolor images, capturing the girl’s imagination of tumbling, flying, juggling, and spinning across the pages. The little girl’s family of toys help her create a dream-like circus show before she falls fast asleep.

