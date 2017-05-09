The Weston Forum

Weston Girl Scouts hold recruitment

May 9, 2017

Girls entering kindergarten in the fall of 2017 are invited to join Weston Girl Scouts at Camp Aspetuck on Thursday, May 11, to learn what Girl Scouts is all about.

The recruitment meeting takes place at the camp at 88 Old Easton Turnpike from 4 to 5 p.m.

People are invited to learn what Girl Scout Daisies are all about, what a typical meeting looks like, and what it means to be a Girl Scout troop leader or parent volunteer.

Take a tour of the camp, sing songs, and make some new friends. For questions, contact Kristen at [email protected]

