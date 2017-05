With six different players finding the net, the Weston High girls lacrosse team soundly defeated host New Milford 14-3 on Monday, May 8.

Weston was led by Taylor Moore, who had four goals and an assist. Mimi Fellowes scored three goals.

Grace Toner (two assists), Nicole Werner (one assist) and Madison Wilson each had two goals. Lindsay Harris scored one. Alex Manoni had an assist.

Olivia Ferdinand had six saves in goal for Weston.