Posting victories in a majority of the events, the Weston High boys track team defeated Stratford (124-26), New Fairfield (131-19) and Immaculate (108-42) at home on Monday, May 8.

Weston won the 4×100 relay with John Hurst, Nick Parker, Kevin Stankiewicz and Baruch Goodman finishing in 45 seconds. It also claimed first in the 4×400 with Goodman, Stephen Tyler, Jack Weiss and Nik Parker running a combined 3:28.5.

Brian Kennedy won the 110 high hurdles in 15.9 and took first in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 44.7. Goodman sprinted to victory in the 100 meters in 11.3 and in the 200 in 22.9. Tyler won the 800 in 1:58.6.

Weston won four of the field events, including the pole vault with Andrew Zach clearing 11’ 6”. Hamilton Forsythe had 39] 10” to win the triple jump.

Sam Chicha had a height of 5’ 8” to win the high jump and in the shot put Zac Spencer had a toss of 40’ 8” for the win.