The Weston Forum

Softball, Weston 8, New Fairfield 0

By Weston Forum on May 8, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Led by Annalise Icatar’s strong pitching performance, the Weston High softball team shut out New Fairfield 8-0 at home on Monday, May 8.

Weston scored two runs in each of the first, third, fourth and fifth innings.

Nicole Blitzer, Taylor Krumwiede and Mallory Rogers each had two hits and drove in a run for the Trojans. Julia Neufield also had two hits and scored three runs. Krumwiede and Samantha Hurwitz each hit triples and Icatar drove in a run.

Jordan Klebanow stole three bases with Rogers and Caitlin Grogan stealing two apiece.

Icatar struck out two and walked none while allowing seven hits.

Related posts:

  1. Softball game postponed
  2. Softball: Weston 14, New Fairfield 2
  3. Softball: Rally secures win
  4. Softball: Icatar shuts down Bunnell

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Weston 3, New Fairfield 0 Next Post Boys track: Weston sweeps meet
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress