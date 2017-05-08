Led by Annalise Icatar’s strong pitching performance, the Weston High softball team shut out New Fairfield 8-0 at home on Monday, May 8.

Weston scored two runs in each of the first, third, fourth and fifth innings.

Nicole Blitzer, Taylor Krumwiede and Mallory Rogers each had two hits and drove in a run for the Trojans. Julia Neufield also had two hits and scored three runs. Krumwiede and Samantha Hurwitz each hit triples and Icatar drove in a run.

Jordan Klebanow stole three bases with Rogers and Caitlin Grogan stealing two apiece.

Icatar struck out two and walked none while allowing seven hits.