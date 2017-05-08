Posting his second straight shutout on the mound, Zach Clevenger allowed only two hits in the Weston High baseball team’s win over New Fairfield on Monday, May 8, at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.

Weston scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Will Vallela reached base on an error and then scored on an RBI single by Dan Covino, who in turn scored on an error.

Covino singled in the bottom of the fifth and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Colin Donnelly.

Clevenger tossed seven innings, surrendering zero runs, two hits, and striking out six. Sean King took the loss for New Fairfield. He threw five innings, surrendered three runs, four hits, three strikeouts, and one walk.

Covino and Donnelly each drove in one run to lead Trojans.