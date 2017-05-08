Free garden photography program at Weston library

Alison Wachstein, a certified professional photographer and certified master gardener, will share her expertise combining two of her passions, photography and gardening, at a Lunch and Learn session entitled “Capture the Magic of Your Garden with Photography.”

The program will take place at the Weston Library on Wednesday, May 10, from noon to 1:30.

Wachstein, Connecticut Professional Photographers 2015 and 2016 Master Photographer of the Year, will show her own flower and garden photographs while giving tips on cameras, exposure, lighting, composition, and depth of field. Participants are invited to bring their cameras and questions.

An upcoming Lunch and Learn with Wachstein, Travel Light: Mastering the Challenge of Travel Photography, is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, also in the library’s Community Room from noon to 1:30.

Both sessions are sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Participants are welcome to bring a lunch. No sign-up is necessary, and the sessions are free.