Commentary: Community connections are essential for Weston education

At this time of year, we stop and reflect back on the recent budget process in an effort to streamline the process and ensure we use best practices going forward. As we look back this year, one thing that stands out to all of us is the incredible way so many groups and volunteers are interwoven into the fabric of our district.

Our superintendent is a vocal advocate of education with compassion, and how fundamental it is that connections are in place for the support of student to student, student to staff, parents to school, and schools to community.

In that vein, it seems a perfect time to acknowledge some of those wonderful connections we enjoy with our community. These are only a few of the many.

The Weston Education Foundation works tirelessly to support the school through grants for cutting edge programming initiatives, staff education, and other efforts that help bring rigor and dynamic new ideas to our students. WestonArts supports our phenomenal arts initiatives in our schools, whether in the visual or the performing arts.

Weston public schools’ focus on academic rigor and the arts is among the best in the country, and we are honored to have these two organizations working side by side with us in these endeavors.

Our four school PTO groups are the lifeblood of support for all facets of our school life. The incredible ability to provide not only funding for wonderful school enhancement activities, but the volunteer power to support them, is consistently amazing. They are a living, breathing example of everyday activism in our schools.

The focus of the Kiwanis Club of Weston is children. At the local level, the club’s participation with our schools in our Memorial Day fair — providing food for the biggest Weston social weekend of the year — is an association that we are delighted to share.

But Kiwanis support goes much deeper. Throughout the year, it sponsors the Key Club at the high school — a service organization encouraging future generations to give of themselves in their communities both at home and on a greater scope. The club is also a generous scholarship donor, working as partners in the development of the future of our children.

The Weston Historical Society is also a fabulous partner, continually developing programs for sharing the focus on history, whether with the elementary schools on the history of Weston, or with high school students and teachers on World War I and World War II. This is a relationship that enriches us all.

Volunteers and all the wonderful support they bring to the schools underscores the essence of the word “connections,” and the importance of that support should never be underestimated.

On behalf of the entire Board of Education, we thank you all for joining with us in this journey.

Ellen Uzenoff, Chair, Weston Board of Education