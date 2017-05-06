Casino gambling forum today in Weston

The League of Women Voters of Weston is holding an informational forum on Saturday, May 6, regarding proposed legislation that could lead to a casino in Fairfield County.

The forum, which is open to the public, will be held at Weston Town Hall at 10:30 a.m.

Former Congressman Bob Steele will discuss the current status of casino gambling in Connecticut and the potential impact of a casino on the region. State Sen. Tony Hwang will also address the meeting.

The proposed legislation, which is now before the General Assembly’s Finance Committee, requests proposals for establishing a commercial casino in the state.

The intention of the legislation is to open a casino that would tap the Fairfield County and New York markets. Efforts to open a casino in Fairfield County were defeated more than a decade ago, but have been revived in response to the decline in Connecticut casino revenue and jobs resulting from growing out-of-state casino competition.

Steele is the author of The Curse: Big-Time Gambling’s Seduction of a Small New England Town. The book is a fact-based novel set against the explosion of casino gambling in Connecticut during the 1990s, when two Indian tribes built two of the world’s biggest casinos in the southeastern corner of the state.

The league invites the public to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about current efforts to expand casino gambling in Connecticut.