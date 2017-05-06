Artists invited to exhibit work at The Arts Bloom festival

Artists may submit their artwork for inclusion in The Arts Bloom in Weston, a fund-raiser celebrating local arts while raising funds for local non-profits.

The Arts Bloom will be held on Saturday, June 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road.

Tickets are $35 per person and will be available shortly via Eventbrite. Walk-ins are welcome and may pay at the door.

There will also be live and silent auctions and art-related door prizes, as well as wine, cheese and other refreshments.

Art lovers in the community are invited to attend, take in local talent, and perhaps make a purchase from an array of displayed and auctioned artwork. A portion of the total proceeds from The Arts Bloom will benefit non-profit groups — Weston Arts (westonarts.org) and Caroline House (thecarolinehouse.org).

The Arts Bloom in Weston committee is seeking original works from Fairfield County professional and amateur artists in the following categories: paintings, ceramics, mixed media, textiles, collages, sculpture, glass, drawing, print making, artisan furniture, and photography. Student work is also welcome.

Artists will receive a minimum price requested for works sold. Artwork should not exceed 4 feet in any dimension or weigh more than 100 pounds. Complete terms and conditions may be found on the artwork submission form on the Emmanuel Church website.

Awarded-winning Weston artist Joel Sobelson has participated every year since the event’s inception. “As a participating artist, I find The Arts in Bloom to be so much more than an exciting art exhibit. It’s a great opportunity to connect fellow artists with art lovers, all in the name of helping great local causes,” he said.

Artist entry fees are $25 for the first piece, $15 for subsequent work, and include admission to the event. Instructions and applications may be found at Emmanuel’s website, emmanuelweston.org.

Art may be dropped off at Emmanuel’s parish hall from June 5 through June 8, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. To arrange an alternate drop-off time or for more information, call the Emmanuel office at 203-227-8565.