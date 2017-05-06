The Weston Forum

Artists invited to exhibit work at The Arts Bloom festival

Sound Scape by Maureen Tartaglia will be auctioned off at The Arts Bloom on Saturday, June 10.

Artists may submit their artwork for inclusion in The Arts Bloom in Weston, a fund-raiser celebrating local arts while raising funds for local non-profits.

The Arts Bloom will be held on Saturday, June 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road.

Tickets are $35 per person and will be available shortly via Eventbrite. Walk-ins are welcome and may pay at the door.

There will also be live and silent auctions and art-related door prizes, as well as wine, cheese and other refreshments.

Art lovers in the community are invited to attend, take in local talent, and perhaps make a purchase from an array of displayed and auctioned artwork. A portion of the total proceeds from The Arts Bloom will benefit non-profit groups — Weston Arts (westonarts.org) and Caroline House (thecarolinehouse.org).

The Arts Bloom in Weston committee is seeking original works from Fairfield County professional and amateur artists in the following categories: paintings, ceramics, mixed media, textiles, collages, sculpture, glass, drawing, print making, artisan furniture, and photography. Student work is also welcome.

Artists will receive a minimum price requested for works sold. Artwork should not exceed 4 feet in any dimension or weigh more than 100 pounds. Complete terms and conditions may be found on the artwork submission form on the Emmanuel Church website.

Awarded-winning Weston artist Joel Sobelson has participated every year since the event’s inception. “As a participating artist, I find The Arts in Bloom to be so much more than an exciting art exhibit. It’s a great opportunity to connect fellow artists with art lovers, all in the name of helping great local causes,” he said.

Artist entry fees are $25 for the first piece, $15 for subsequent work, and include admission to the event. Instructions and applications may be found at Emmanuel’s website, emmanuelweston.org.

Art may be dropped off at Emmanuel’s parish hall from June 5  through June 8, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. To arrange an alternate drop-off time or for more information, call the Emmanuel office at 203-227-8565.

