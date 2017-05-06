Weston students hold hoop tournament for Pink Aid

Students from Weston High School and Staples High School joined forces to organize a Pink Aid basketball tournament held in the Staples High School Field House on March 31.

All proceeds from the tournament and concession stand went to the Pink Aid organization. In total, $410 was raised from the two hour game, with 15 teams participating.

There was a spirit award for the most enthusiastic and positive team, along with a trophy for the winning team. There were eight girls who played in the 3v3 games. The winning team, “BBC,” included Weston High School seniors Nikholas Parker, Zach Clevenger, and Alex Fruhbeis, who proudly took home the trophy that night.

Pink Aid is a non-profit organization that helps underprivileged local women survive breast cancer treatment through financial support and compassion. Financial donations provide screenings, relief of household bills, wigs, and food for breast cancer patients and their families.

Pink Aid volunteers provide rides to and from treatments, babysitting, and grocery transportation as cancer patients require more assistance to thrive during the treatment process.

Through this mission, Weston High School and Staples High School have created Pink Aid school clubs to raise money, awareness, and support for the Pink Aid organization.

Visit pinkaid.org for more information regarding Pink Aid.