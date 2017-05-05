Weston auctioneers bid for success

Travis and Kate Worrell pace nervously as one of their employees moves a Dale Chihuly glass sculpture across the showroom.

After a painstaking minute of the employee slowly shuffling across the room, he gently places the sculpture down on an end table and the Worrells simultaneously let out a sigh of relief.

The source of their stress was understandable. The sculpture by Chihuly, a world-renowned artist from Washington, will likely bring in thousands of dollars at one of the couple’s upcoming auctions.

The Worrells, who have lived in Weston for about a year now, own Westport Auction, an estate auction house in Westport that specializes in fine art, mid-century furniture and antiques.

Auctions are held monthly. An auctioneer calls out prices and conducts the bidding on various items, or “lots” as they’re referred to in the auction world. Before the auctions start the public may stop in ahead of time to look at items before bidding.

Buyers may bid in person, over the phone, through a website, or through Westport Auction’s smartphone app. According to Travis, around 40 to 50 people show up at each auction in person, but many others call in or use the Internet to place bids.

Despite his soft-spoken and calm exterior, Travis has to turn on his charm as the primary auctioneer. He calls each lot in front of the crowd, describes the items, takes bids for the lot, and ultimately awards a winner.

It’s a fast-paced world, and Travis usually runs through 50 to 100 lots an hour. Sometimes auctions don’t end until well after dark.

The Worrells primarily work on consignment. People will ask them to auction off their things and the couple gets a percentage of the sale.

Much of their work is appraisal and evaluation. Travis, 33, is often out and about going to estates to view collections, while Kate, 35, runs a lot of the day-to-day operations in the Westport storefront.

In the days before an auction, they set up the showroom to best showcase each lot to its full potential, putting each item near pieces that fit it aesthetically.

“It’s a lot of breaking things down and building things back up,” said Kate, with a laugh that acknowledges how tiring the job can be.

Drive for success

Born and raised in Stratford, Travis and Kate moved from there to a house on Birch Hill Road last May. The couple were married in 2009 and have three children, two boys and a girl.

Their journey to auctioneering began with a job Travis had selling auto parts online.

“I had a job dismantling Porsches to sell the parts on eBay and I liked doing that,” said Travis. “But the person who owned the business moved away and it was either go with him or do something on my own.”

Travis was attached to the art of selling. He began buying and selling antiques and started going to various auctions to look for reasonable deals. Running his own auction house fell naturally into place.

Kate said Travis has always had a “strong drive for success” and being a self-sustaining individual, so he took an interest he had and ran with it.

The couple is young in the auction world, which they believe has led them to success because they don’t come off as “stuffy.”

“People love the energy that we have because we’re younger and more relaxed,” said Kate. their recent auction sales include a Paavo Tynell chandelier for $70,000, a Pablo Picasso wood owl vase for $16,000 and a Rockwell Kent pen-and-ink drawing for $18,000.

Among their most popular items are pieces of mid-century furniture.

“Mid-century furniture does well for us here,” said Travis. “It fits in with the aesthetic of a lot of the homes in the area.”

While he often gets called to estates to appraise antique furniture, he finds himself drawn to mid-century furniture from the 1950s and 196os that he wasn’t called there to appraise.

“The 50’s and 60’s furniture is well-made,” he said. “A lot of it is one-off and a lot of it is designer. These pieces weren’t mass-made so they’re a big commodity and there are many contemporary designs that mimic that style.”

“I think auctions are a lot of fun,” said Kate. “And honestly, I think the most fun part is sometimes you can get some very high-end stuff for less than you’d normally pay.”

For more information about upcoming auctions, visit WestportAuction.com.