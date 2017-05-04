Falling behind early, the Weston High softball team lost 10-1 to host Notre Dame on Fairfield on Thursday, May 4.

Weston trailed 1-0 after one frame but the Lancers did the most damage in the second inning when they scored six runs. The Trojans scored their lone run in the fifth.

Weston had eight hits in the game. Julia Neufeld had three, including a home run to account for her team’s lone run. Taylor Krumwiede had two hits.

Notre Dame was led by Breanna Brown with four and two RBI. She also pitched a compete game, allowing one run while striking out eight and walking one.

Weston pitcher Annalise Icatar went sox innings, surrendering 10 runs (five earned) on 12 hits.