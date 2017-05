Posting back-to-back wins for the first time this season, the Weston High girls golf team defeated host Immaculate 218-245 at Richter Park in Danbury on Thursday, May 4.

Sarah Johnson led Weston with a 51, one stroke behind medalist Kayla Lanza of Immaculate. All of Weston’s top five golfers shot in the 50s.

Two had personal best rounds. One was Abby West with a 54 and the other was Julia Schreder with a 55. Both Carolyn Zech and Halley Melito were tied with rounds of 57.