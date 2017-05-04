Obituary: Patricia Steiner Heifetz, founder of the Weston Forum

Patricia Steiner Heifetz, the founder of the Weston Forum who served as its editor and publisher for over 20 years, died on May 3. She was 89 years old.

Ms. Heifetz was known as a strong political presence in the town, active and outspoken at public meetings and through her persuasive and powerful editorials in the Forum.

She was born in Youngstown Ohio, spent much of her adolescent years in Florida, and then attended the University of Wisconsin, where she graduated with a Masters from the School of Journalism and also with a degree in Political Science.

She began her career as a staff writer for Liberty Magazine in the years following World War II. She also was a member of the Foreign Service for a brief period before stepping away from work to raise a family.

She moved to Weston in 1964 with her husband Paul, and then three children (with a fourth on the way). She joined the nascent League of Women Voters, which began her decades-long passion for government transparency and justice at the local level. Frustrated that there was no real town communication over an important vote on a real estate purchase for the town schools, she sat at her typewriter and wrote about the issue — titled the piece THE WESTON FORUM — and handed it out at the Memorial Day Fair.

She soon had people calling her with town stories, and advertisers followed. The first full printed edition of The Forum was published on August 5, 1970. She loved that an early town supporter wrote “This is what the new Forum has done for the town: turned a discombobulated area into a community.”

Under her leadership, the Forum became a notable influence on town and regional politics. She fiercely defended issues that kept the burgeoning Weston from becoming “another New York suburb” and retain its independent small town flavor. When former president Nixon resigned in1973, rather than accept that Weston would be satisfied with reporting at the national level, she decided to dispatch a local photographer and proudly printed on the front page that week her own version of the iconic photo as Marine One lifted away from the White House.

The paper’s office, located on the first floor of her home on Ledgebrook Court, was a buzzing center of town news. At the time, the Forum was arguably among the area’s first woman-owned and operated businesses. She employed a small staff of reporters, mostly local stay-at-home moms who wanted to be involved. And many townspeople volunteered to attend meetings and supply photography. Family members were also recruited for editorial roles, as well as operations that included typesetting and even ensuring papers made it early Wednesday mornings to the post office for regular distribution.

Her husband Paul, who was also very active in town politics as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, predeceased her in 2010. She is survived by her four children: Heidi, Merrilee, Peter and Philip Heifetz, and eight grandchildren, Emily DeFiore, Alec Heifetz, Ben Heifetz, Morgan DeFiore, Addie Heifetz, Olivia Heifetz, Grace Heifetz and Mary Heifetz—and her two sisters Sue Bogen and June Rose and brother Michael Steiner.

A local memorial service will be planned and announced soon.