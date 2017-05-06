DNKL will bring Dalai Lama’s niece to Ridgefield

Redding’s DNKL, the Tibetan Center for Universal Peace, will host the Dalai Lama’s niece at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, June 17, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Tencho Gyatso, niece of the Dalai Lama, will reveal the Dalai Lama’s life in a stunning visual presentation woven together with her highly personal and heartfelt narration.

Gyatso’s presentation will be accompanied by “deeply moving music” performed by Nawang Khechog, the first Tibetan Grammy nominee and the most renowned Tibetan flutist in the world.

“His original music, which he aims as a means to inspire nonviolence and compassion, fits perfectly with the living compassionate life of the Dalai Lama,” a press release says.

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people.

Forced into exile in 1959 by the Chinese communist colonization of Tibet, which continues to this day, he has continued to inspire the Tibetan people and also inspires millions of others the world over.

Information: http://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/living-compassion/