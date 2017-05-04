The Weston Forum

Boys lacrosse: Weston 12, NewMilford 5

Overcoming a three-goal deficit at halftime, the Weston High boys lacrosse team stepped it up in the second half for a 12-5 win over New Milford at home on Wednesday, May 3.

Weston, which was tied with the Green Wave at 1-1 after one quarter, fell behind 5-2 before halftime.

Both parts of Weston’s game came up big in the second half, as the Trojans put 10 unanswered points on the board while holding New Milford to none.

Alec Sternberg led Weston with three goals. Ryan Werner (five assists), George Goetz (one assist), Alex Fruhbeis and Nate Billig each scored two. James Goetz also scored a goal.

Nate Capriglione led New Milford with four first-half goals.

Owen Wilson made 10 saves in goal for Weston.

