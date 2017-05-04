The Weston Forum

Softball: Newtown 17, Weston 0

In its most lopsided defeat of the season, the Weston High softball team fell 17-0 to defending South-West Conference champ Newtown in a game that was stopped after six innings due to the 12-run rule on Wednesday, May 3.

Pounding out 18 hits, Newtown scored three runs in each of the first two innings. It added four more in the fourth and then tacked on seven in the sixth.

Annalise Icatar, Julia Neufeld, Jordan Klebanow, Mallor Rogers and Samantha Phillips each had a hit for Weston.

Although Newtown scored 17 runs off pitcher Icatar, only three were earned, as Weston committed nine errors.

 

