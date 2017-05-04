Police top salary list of Weston town employees

Of the 20 highest paid Weston town employees for 2016, 14 were police officers.

Weston police Sgt. Patrick Daubert was No. 1 on the list, earning $186,920.

In addition to their base salaries, police officers also accrue overtime pay. Officers earn “regular” overtime when they exceed their regular hours, work on holidays, or fill in for other officers who are out.

Police officers also earn “special duty” overtime by working on outside projects, such as private party details or roadwork for utility companies. The town is reimbursed for special duty overtime by the outside hiring authority and that money does not come from taxpayers.

A significant portion of police earnings comes from special duty overtime. Daubert was paid $42,203 for special duty overtime, paid for by third parties, in 2016.

Other things added to a police officer’s base salary include step increases — an increase based on years of experience, longevity bonuses for working for the town for a certain amount of time, and shift differential pay for work performed on a different shift than scheduled.

Also making the list of the 20 highest paid town employees were the town administrator, parks and recreation director, finance director, public works director, a public works foreman, and a dispatch employee.

The salaries on the list also include retroactive wage payments for unsettled contracts for prior years. In total, 17 town employees made more than $100,000 in 2016.

Two employees on the list, former Town Administrator Tom Landry and former police Chief John Troxell, retired earlier in 2017.

The top 20 highest paid town employees in Weston for 2016 were:

Police Sgt. Patrick Daubert, $186,920 Police Sgt. Travis Arnette, $182,838 Police Officer Robert Klein, $172,710 Police Officer Robert Curcio, $171,775 Police Officer Joe Mogollon, $160,886 Town Administrator Tom Landry, $156,163 Police Sgt. Matthew Brodacki, $150,526 Police Officer Leonard Forchione, $147,901 Police Officer Daniel Cascone, $145,677 Police Detective Christopher Powers, $141,893 Police Officer Joseph Miceli, $139,448 Finance Director Richard Darling, $138,137 Police Officer Jason Greenfield, $126,672 Public Works Director Joe Lametta, $125,051 Police Chief John Troxell, $123,053 Police Officer Jason Heibeck, $120,921 Parks and Recreation Director David Ungar, $107,921 Dispatch employee Margaret Mendoza, $93,778 Public Works foreman Charles Huegi, $93,190 Police Officer Jonathan Marsili, $91,705



Note: This list does not include school employees.