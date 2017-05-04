Editorial: For life

Virtually everyone is touched by cancer at some point in their lives.

It is a horrible, mathematical reality that nearly every living person will either develop some sort of cancer — according to the American Cancer Society, half of all men and one-third of women — or know someone who will.

Cancer can be crippling, painful, exhausting, and devastating for those suffering with it as well as for those who love and care for them. But cancer can also be a source of strength and triumph for those who fight back and survive.

Looking death in the eye can be frightening, but it can also be liberating. It teaches us what is important and what is not. It reminds us of the importance of connections and the support of others.

Relay for Life is one way to fight back and to foster those connections and that support. This Saturday, hundreds of people in scores of teams will walk the track at Weston High School in support of those with cancer and those who care for them. It is a celebration of cancer survivorship, a call to action, a chance to educate, and an opportunity to honor, remember, and mourn.

Join them if you can. The atmosphere is always hopeful and invigorating, sobering, yet inspirational.

Relay for Life also raises money for cancer research and for support services for those battling the disease.

Sometimes when an event is repeated over a period of time, interest in it declines. While it can be very popular the first few years, the novelty wears off and fewer people participate.

Relay for Life has been going on in Weston and Westport for a number of years now. Let’s not allow it to slip. The cause is too personal and too important to ignore. Please show your support.

Go ONLINE, ask around, find a team or a person to sponsor, and give what you can.