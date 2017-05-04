Hundreds to participate in Relay for Life in Weston

Cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and community members will unite for the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Weston and Westport in an effort to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer.

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.

During Relay for Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fund raising in the months leading up to the event.

Relay for Life will be held this Saturday, May 6, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Weston High School, 115 School Road.

The opening ceremony starts at 4 p.m. There is a Survivor Lap and Survivor Reception at 4:30 p.m. and a Luminaria Ceremony at 9:30 p.m.

The Relay for Life movement is the world’s largest fund-raising event to save lives from cancer. Uniting communities across the globe, the event celebrates people who have battled cancer, remembers loved ones lost, and takes action for lifesaving change.

Click HERE for more information about Relay for Life, or call Grace Scinto at 203-913-6035.