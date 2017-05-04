The Weston Forum

Hundreds to participate in Relay for Life in Weston

By Patricia Gay on May 4, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Cancer survivors march in a previous Relay for Life at Weston High School.

Cancer survivors march in a previous Relay for Life at Weston High School.

Cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and community members will unite for the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Weston and Westport in an effort to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer.

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.

During Relay for Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fund raising in the months leading up to the event.

Relay for Life will be held this Saturday, May 6, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Weston High School, 115 School Road.

The opening ceremony starts at 4 p.m. There is a Survivor Lap and Survivor Reception at 4:30 p.m. and a Luminaria Ceremony at 9:30 p.m.

The Relay for Life movement is the world’s largest fund-raising event to save lives from cancer. Uniting communities across the globe, the event celebrates people who have battled cancer, remembers loved ones lost, and takes action for lifesaving change.

Click HERE for more information about Relay for Life, or call Grace Scinto at 203-913-6035.

Related posts:

  1. Weston fifth grader Leia Pinals doing relay for life
  2. Lending a hand
  3. NEWS ALERT: Relay for Life going until midnight only
  4. Call for donations: Person-to-Person running low on clothing

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Boys track: Weston shines at O’Grady Relays Next Post Editorial: For life
About author
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress