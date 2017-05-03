Weston community discusses town center, cluster housing

The Weston Planning and Zoning Commission held a “community planning conversation” to hear opinions about potential changes to the town center and about the concept of open space cluster housing.

Hosted by planning consultant Hiram Peck, the meeting lasted nearly three and a half hours on Saturday, April 22, in the high school auditorium.

The conversation was intended to gauge the public’s reaction to concepts that may be pursued in the future.

Weston Selectman Dennis Tracey said the Board of Selectmen is “interested in development” and intrigued by what the community has to say about it.

Tracey said the town has applied for a Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) grant to build sidewalks in the town center that would connect the town hall complex and the schools.

He said sidewalks would allow people to move around town more easily and make Weston “more pedestrian-friendly,” which would lead residents to socialize more while remaining safe.

Cheri McKenzie of Newtown Turnpike said she liked the idea of connecting the town a bit more with sidewalks.

McKenzie said benches and places to congregate would be good benefits of adding a sidewalk throughout town center, town hall and the school system.

Nancy Field of Lyons Plain Road suggested flipping town center and adding more development to the other side of Weston Road.

“It would be nice if there were a few more services and a little bit more of a social center,” she said.

Field said it would connect town center more closely with the library, which might be an ideal location for senior housing.

“If we did any senior housing we should keep it close to the town center,” she said. “It shouldn’t go any other place. We could do a small grouping of townhouses and just make it a more exciting town center.”

David Felton of Ridge Road said adding to town center would be hard because it’s a private development. He said P&Z should look at how to increase the tax base in other ways.

“The town needs to get out of the business of buying property,” said Felton. “My suggestion would be selling the Parks and Recreation building (Jarvis property).”

He suggested selling the land to someone who would build a community center, add “light retail” and put in office space for Weston residents who work from home and would like to rent a room outside of their house.

“If we do it as a private and public partnership and invite developers to come in, I think we’d be in a much better position,” said Felton.

Peter Fine of Trails End Road agreed that the tax base needs to be increased, but asked, Why not increase it with the revitalization of the Cobb’s Mill Inn?

Fine called the Cobb’s Mill Inn a former “jewel of Weston” and said the town should look at private partnerships to bring it “back to its glory.”

“This is something that we can do right now,” said Fine. “It’s something that would add to the vibrancy of town.”

Cluster housing

When the conversation shifted to the topic of open space cluster housing, some residents were concerned that adding a zone for cluster housing would change two-acre zoning in Weston and impact the “ruralness” of the town.

Ellen Strauss of Ladder Hill Road said she could have picked any area town to live in but chose Weston because of the “rural character.”

“You’re not doing us any favors with cluster housing,” said Strauss. “It shouldn’t even figure into the mix; there is no reason to change anything.”

Laurie Bloom Bell of Georgetown Road asked if the addition of cluster housing would add stress to Weston’s emergency services.

“The volunteers in town may not be able to support the needs of the residents,” she said. “Particularly if you’re building housing that targets the elderly, who have even greater needs.”

However, Bloom Bell encouraged P&Z to “look creatively” at options for Weston’s aging population.

Jess DiPasquale of Pheasant Hill Road, who withdrew an application to create an “Active Adult Community District” in Weston, said he has a vision for “beautiful cottages,” and not high-density housing or condominiums.

“There aren’t many locations in town where this kind of idea is suitable,” said DiPasquale. “Two-acre zoned houses don’t appeal to a lot of the people who want to live here.”

He said empty nesters, senior citizens, single parents and grandparents who want to live near their grandchildren would be primary targets for any potential cluster housing.

“I am totally against breaking two-acre zoning,” DiPasquale said. “I would like to see a zone added in a controlled area.”

Bob Ferguson of Hickory Lane, a member of the Board of Finance, said he is obligated to look at potential changes in town and see whether they will have any impact on Weston’s tax base.

Ferguson said the businesses in town center contribute $130,000 in property taxes, and that “doubling, tripling or quadrupling” the size of town center wouldn’t have a “meaningful” impact on taxes, but if adding a few cluster housing developments was a net tax benefit, then it was something he’d consider.

“We can look at limited change and it won’t change the character of our town,” said Ferguson. “Our expenses are going up and our grand list is staying more or less the same.”

He said looking at things in absolutes is the wrong way to make progress in town and Weston is going to have to look at the math before deciding something definitively.

“We can’t say that absolutely zero development is 100% right,” said Ferguson. “We also can’t say that turning Weston into a town like Westport is 100% right, but changes have taken place in Weston and they’ve generally been for good.”

P&Z will use the information collected at the meeting to begin laying the groundwork for the planning process of the Plan of Conservation and Development that will be written in 2020.