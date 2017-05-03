The Weston Forum

Weston to play at Harbor Yard

By Weston Forum on May 3, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Weston High baseball team will play JV and varsity games at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport on Monday, May 8.

The Weston High baseball team will host a game against the New Fairfield Rebels at Harbor Yard Ballpark, home of the Bridgeport Bluefish, on Monday, May 8. The event is sponsored by the Weston Diamond Club, and will feature a double header under the lights with the Weston JV team playing at 4 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the game.

Tickets will be available at the gate for $10 adults and $5 students. Weston Little League, Babe Ruth and softball players who wear their uniforms will be admitted free.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Weston to play game at Harbor Yard
  2. Baseball: Lancers hold off Weston
  3. Baseball: Weston 9, Kolbe Cathedral 1
  4. Baseball: Weston 8, Stratford 0

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Weston says 'good riddance' to household hazardous waste Next Post Weston community discusses town center, cluster housing
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress