Weston to play at Harbor Yard

The Weston High baseball team will host a game against the New Fairfield Rebels at Harbor Yard Ballpark, home of the Bridgeport Bluefish, on Monday, May 8. The event is sponsored by the Weston Diamond Club, and will feature a double header under the lights with the Weston JV team playing at 4 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the game.

Tickets will be available at the gate for $10 adults and $5 students. Weston Little League, Babe Ruth and softball players who wear their uniforms will be admitted free.