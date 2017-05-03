Environmental issues are focus of Blue Vision Summit

Connecticut and National Ocean Advocates, including Richard Hyman of Weston, are headed to Washington, D.C., for the Blue Vision Summit from May 9 to 11.

The summit will work on solutions to defend Long Island Sound and the oceans from threatened federal budget cuts, attempts to expand offshore oil drilling, and denial of the impacts of climate change, including coastal resiliency in the face of sea level rise and extreme weather.

The sixth biennial Blue Vision Summit starts Tuesday, May 9, at George Washington University. May 10 will be the largest Healthy Ocean Hill Day in U.S. history, when citizens from more than 22 states will go to Capitol Hill to meet with their elected officials to discuss protecting federal agencies such as NOAA, EPA, FEMA, and the Army Corps of Engineers from budget cuts.

Participants will include U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Dr. Sylvia Earle, National Aquarium CEO John Racenelli, retired Rear Adm. Ann Phillips (U.S. Navy), Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations’ Noah Oppenheim, the marine artist Wyland, and hundreds more. Youth ocean leader Daniela Fernandez, along with university students, will also be in attendance.

Summit sponsors include ocean conservation organizations such as the Natural Resources Defense Council, Oceana, Ocean Conservancy, Ocean Foundation, Greenpeace, Surfrider, Blue Frontier, and Mission Blue. Other sponsors include Legal Sea Foods, the Professional Association of Dive Instructors (PADI), and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

To join the Connecticut contingent, contact Richard Hyman at [email protected]. For more information, go to bluefront.org/bvs.