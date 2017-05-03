The Weston Forum

Environmental issues are focus of Blue Vision Summit

By Weston Forum on May 3, 2017 in Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Richard Hyman of Weston is attending the Blue Vision Summit.

Richard Hyman of Weston is attending the Blue Vision Summit.

Connecticut and National Ocean Advocates, including Richard Hyman of Weston, are headed to Washington, D.C., for the Blue Vision Summit from May 9 to 11.

The summit will work on solutions to defend Long Island Sound and the oceans from threatened federal budget cuts, attempts to expand offshore oil drilling, and denial of the impacts of climate change, including coastal resiliency in the face of sea level rise and extreme weather.

The sixth biennial Blue Vision Summit starts Tuesday, May 9, at George Washington University. May 10 will be the largest Healthy Ocean Hill Day in U.S. history, when citizens from more than 22 states will go to Capitol Hill to meet with their elected officials to discuss protecting federal agencies such as NOAA, EPA, FEMA, and the Army Corps of Engineers from budget cuts.

Participants will include U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Dr. Sylvia Earle, National Aquarium CEO John Racenelli, retired Rear Adm. Ann Phillips (U.S. Navy), Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations’ Noah Oppenheim, the marine artist Wyland, and hundreds more. Youth ocean leader Daniela Fernandez, along with university students, will also be in attendance.

Summit sponsors include ocean conservation organizations such as the Natural Resources Defense Council, Oceana, Ocean Conservancy, Ocean Foundation, Greenpeace, Surfrider, Blue Frontier, and Mission Blue. Other sponsors include Legal Sea Foods, the Professional Association of Dive Instructors (PADI), and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

To join the Connecticut contingent, contact Richard Hyman at [email protected]. For more information, go to bluefront.org/bvs.

Related posts:

  1. P.J. Pacifico performs at ‘Music at the Barn’ this Sunday
  2. Photo slideshow: Halloween in Weston
  3. Weston Girl Scouts participate in robotics event
  4. Weston first selectman: Preparing for budget cuts

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Weston 9, Notre Dame 1 Next Post Connecticut BBB offers tips for summer job-seekers
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress