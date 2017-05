Getting its second win of the season, the Weston High girls golf team defeated Bunnell 225-264 at Oronoque Country Club on Tuesday, May 2.

Sarah Johnson led all scorers to be the medalist with a score of 47. Halley Melito was next for Weston with a 55.

Carolyn Zech shot a 61. Also scoring for Weston, Julia Schreder had a 63.