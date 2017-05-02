Former Weston resident dead in Norwalk murder-suicide

Former Weston resident Mark Wilkinson and his daughter Melissa Wilkinson were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Norwalk.

Police say Mark Wilkinson, 55, shot Melissa, 33, at Melissa’s apartment at 66 Wilton Avenue before shooting himself early in the morning on Monday, May 1.

According to The Norwalk Hour, Mark Wilkinson had been living in the apartment with Melissa for two years and had allegedly been sleeping on the couch.

In 2009, Mark Wilkinson was arrested by Westport police on a drunk driving and weapons charge. At the time of his arrest, he lived on Greenlea Lane in Weston.

After Melissa didn’t show up to work on Sunday, April 30, co-workers went to her apartment to check on her. According to a police report, the co-workers saw Melissa lying on the floor through a window.

The co-workers kicked in the door and found her deceased. At that time, Mark Wilkinson was sitting in the apartment holding a firearm.

Officers arrived to the scene around 12:30 a.m. on Monday and attempted to speak with him. After he refused, the Norwalk Emergency Services Unit Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene and attempted to make contact with him.

Mark Wilkinson continued to refuse to make contact with the officers. After an hours-long standoff, police heard a single gunshot from inside the apartment.

Officers used a camera to observe the inside of the apartment and saw Wilkinson dead with a gunshot wound. Tactical officers then confirmed two dead in the apartment.

Mark Wilkinson previously owned Dynamic Martial Arts in Westport and Melissa Wilkinson was a server at The Match in South Norwalk.