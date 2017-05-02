James Naughton and family host A Tribute to Pamela

The Weston Forum

By Patricia Gay on May 2, 2017

James Naughton, Keira Naughton, Kelli O’Hara, and Greg Naughton are holding 'A Tribute to Pamela,' in honor of the late Pamela Naughton.

Award-winning actor and Broadway star James Naughton of Weston and members of his family are holding a benefit, A Tribute to Pamela, on Sunday, May 7, at the Westport Country Playhouse.

“We will be putting on a good show for a good cause; there will be lots of fun stuff,” said Naughton.

Pamela Naughton

The fund-raiser is being held for the benefit of a pancreatic cancer research study being done at the Western Connecticut Health Network. Naughton’s late wife, Pamela, succumbed to pancreatic cancer four years ago, after a four-year battle.

Joining Naughton on Sunday will be his daughter Keira, a Broadway and television actress; son Greg, a producer, actor, singer, and songwriter; and daughter-in-law Kelli O’Hara, a Broadway superstar who won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her role as Anna in The King and I.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 5:30; the performance is at 7, and it will be followed by a post-performance reception at 8:30.

Chris Coogan, also from Weston, will be the evening’s musical director. For ticket information, call the Norwalk Hospital Foundation at 203-852-2386 or visit wchn.org/TributetoPamela. For information about the WCHN research study, call 203-855-3517.

The Westport Country Playhouse is at 25 Powers Court, Westport.

