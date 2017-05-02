James Naughton and family host A Tribute to Pamela

Award-winning actor and Broadway star James Naughton of Weston and members of his family are holding a benefit, A Tribute to Pamela, on Sunday, May 7, at the Westport Country Playhouse.

“We will be putting on a good show for a good cause; there will be lots of fun stuff,” said Naughton.

The fund-raiser is being held for the benefit of a pancreatic cancer research study being done at the Western Connecticut Health Network. Naughton’s late wife, Pamela, succumbed to pancreatic cancer four years ago, after a four-year battle.

Joining Naughton on Sunday will be his daughter Keira, a Broadway and television actress; son Greg, a producer, actor, singer, and songwriter; and daughter-in-law Kelli O’Hara, a Broadway superstar who won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her role as Anna in The King and I.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 5:30; the performance is at 7, and it will be followed by a post-performance reception at 8:30.

Chris Coogan, also from Weston, will be the evening’s musical director. For ticket information, call the Norwalk Hospital Foundation at 203-852-2386 or visit wchn.org/TributetoPamela. For information about the WCHN research study, call 203-855-3517.

The Westport Country Playhouse is at 25 Powers Court, Westport.