Girls tennis: Weston 7, New Milford 0

Sweeping three contests and just missing in two others, the Weston High girls tennis team defeated host New Milford 7-0 on Monday, May 1.

Weston gave up just one game in the singles matches. It was a sweep at No. 1 with Cayla Koch posting 6-0, 6-0 scores over Alyssa Svinte. Ally D’Aquino had the same scores to beat Emma Cafiero at No. 2.

Just missing a shutout at third singles, Rachel Finkel defeated Helen Ma 6-1, 6-0. Benin Benson got the sweep at fourth singles for a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ashley Rosenbergen.

First doubles featured a close second set before Hanna Anderson and Lila Pocsik defeated Kira Josheph-Lim and Sunita Dfitzner 6-0, 7-6. Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech posted 6-0, 6-1 scores to beat Mackenzie Brady and Nicole Vivian at second doubles.

Lily Berkin and Charlie Glick were at third doubles for a 6-1, 6-1 win over Carly Sheridan and Brooke Sheehan.

