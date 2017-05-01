Weston Scouts cross over at Blue & Gold ceremony

Weston Boy Scouts and their Arrows of Light, front row, from left, Filip Ziemski, Noel Villepigue, Griffin Hayden, Henry McElligott, Joshua Schlechter, Andrew Brentano, Stephen Brentano, and Myles Shanley (back right). Back row from left, Thomas Brentano (Eagle Scout), Kieran Edwards, John Sears, Nikita Moffly, Henry Hayden, Dennis Iishin, and Assistant Scoutmaster Jeff Sears. Not pictured: Jack Kendall and Cub Scout Den Leader Sarah Schlechter.
Senior Webelos from Weston Cub Scout Pack 75 participated in the cross-over ceremony, advancing them from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts at a Blue & Gold banquet at the Weston Field Club, on Saturday, March 18.
They each earned the highest award in Cub Scouts, the Arrow of Light.